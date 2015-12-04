'HORROR HITS HOME': California newspapers react to mass shooting

The Wednesday mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, left 14 people dead and stunned the region.

According to authorities, two shooters armed with assault rifles and tactical defence gear opened fire at a social-services center in the city, which is located about 60 miles east of Los Angeles. Both suspects fled but were killed in a subsequent firefight with police.

Although Southern California newspapers did not embrace the shock tactics of New York’s tabloids, they were nevertheless emotional. Many of the papers splashed words like “HORROR” across their front pages, some of which can be viewed below.

The San Bernardino Sun:

La Opinión:

The Orange County Register:

The Lodi News-Sentinel:

The Ventura County Star:

The Bakersfield Californian:

The Desert Sun:

