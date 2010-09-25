California Nears Budget Deal: Here Come Brutal Cuts To Health, Education, And The Elderly

It looks like California lawmakers have finally reached an agreement to close the state’s gigantic $19 billion budget deficit.



Apparently they’re going to work furiously over the weekend, to have it finalised by Monday, and the details aren’t known yet, but we have a pretty good idea.

Because nobody wants to vote for tax hikes, California will take out the cleaver to education, healthcare, elder-care, and pretty much every other social program.

