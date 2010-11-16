Oh Boy, California Munis Are Getting Crushed Again Today

This is getting scary. Following a week of utter drubbing in the muni, California bonds are getting crushed today. The PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is down 3%.



There’s something extremely PIIG-like about the speed of this collapse right now.

Bear in mind that California has at least $12 billion in fresh auctions this week.

