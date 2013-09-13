California Senate Votes To Increase Minimum Wage To $US10 An Hour

The state Senate in California has passed a bill to raise the

minimum wage to $US10 an hour,Reuters reports.

The AB10 bill came as a compromise, which would gradually raise the wage from its $US8 current wage to $US10 over three years, according to Variety. It’s headed for likely passage in the Assembly before heading to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.

Brown has already said he would sign the bill into law.

Right now, the highest minimum wage in the nation stands at $US9.19 in Washington State. The federal minimum is $US7.25 per hour.

The pay raise will likely be welcomed by many workers, although it falls short of the “living wage” of $US15 per hour that many fast-food employees demanded in protests earlier this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.