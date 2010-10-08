California Prepares To Issue Marijuana Bonds If Prop 19 Passes

California may back new state debt with marijuana taxes if proposition 19 legalizing the drug passes, according Amy Resnick of Bond Buyer.



Resnick cites attendees at California Public Finances Conference who are suggesting the market would accept the plan, if it is legalized.

Resnick’s tweet:

Cal. Public Finance Conf. attendees say if Prop.#19 passes, the market will accept bonds backed by marijuana taxes.

Add another reason to the growing list for California to pass Proposition 19.

Here are 10 ways to make money from the legalization of pot >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.