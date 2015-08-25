20 gorgeous photos of a $5 million California mansion claiming to have one of the longest pools in the world

Courtesy of UpSpring PR The infinity-edge pool is designed to overlook the Pacific Coast for optimal views of California’s sunsets.

Escondido Estate is secretly its own resort.

Sitting on over 18 acres of Escondido, California’s Paint Mountain, the home boasts picturesque views of the Pacific Coast among its extensive list of amenities — including the 286-foot-long swimming pool that runs through the property.

The home’s original owner was an inventor, investor, and physician. He custom-built the mega-mansion with materials imported from countries like Brazil, Scandinavia, Jamaica, Australia, Germany, Italy, and our northern neighbours the Canadians.

Platinum Luxury Auctions is managing the sale in cooperation with listing agent K. Ann Brizolis of K. Ann Brizolis & Associates. The auction will take place September 19, and bidding starts at a mere $US5 million for a resort-style pool, theatre, fitness center, two living rooms, and a separate two-bedroom guest house.

Keep scrolling to check out the mountaintop estate.

Welcome to Escondido Estate. Feel free to leave your car in the 20-vehicle parking garage. Don't worry, there's a private security system that will keep it safe. Courtesy of UpSpring PR You are about to embark on over 23,000 interior square feet. Please enter through the unique 10-foot by 10-foot door that looks like a secret passageway. Courtesy of UpSpring PR The grand foyer is complete with twin staircases leading up to the second of three floors. All that's missing is a check-in counter and concierge. Courtesy of UpSpring PR The mansion's executive chef's kitchen has a separate prep area and a two-story pantry. It includes Viking and Wolf appliances, a marble kitchen table with a built-in Lazy Susan, and a Teppanyaki table like you would find at a hibachi restaurant. Courtesy of UpSpring PR The formal dining room tables revolves on an electronic floor, so you and your guests can gaze out of the floor-to-ceiling walls. Deciding if the room is spinning or if you drank too much wine just got infinitely more difficult. Courtesy of UpSpring PR Here we have the elegant family room that could fit an entire extended family. Always assume you'll be hosting during the holidays. Courtesy of UpSpring PR This sitting area resembles a lounge area in a luxury hotel. We can practically hear the pianist playing a soft tune while we drink cocktails and socialise. Courtesy of UpSpring PR One of the mansion's two 900-gallon salt water aquariums faces out into the great room where you can play pool, chess, watch TV, or sit by the fire. Courtesy of UpSpring PR There's also a home theatre with a 15-foot projection screen and bar, because every great showing requires refreshments. Courtesy of UpSpring PR Retreat to the elegant study with built-in shelves and a chandelier that complements the distinguished decor. Courtesy of UpSpring PR The 4,300 square-foot master suite opens out onto a rooftop terrace and includes custom stone fireplaces built into Jacuzzi tubs. The terrace has a walking bridge that connects to the home's additional bedrooms -- there are eight including the master. Courtesy of UpSpring PR The star amenity is the 288,000-gallon lap pool that spans across the property through the central courtyard. According to the listing, 'it is purported to be one of the longest residential pools in the world.' Courtesy of UpSpring PR The pool has indoor and outdoor components, and it has an infinity edge with tantalising views of the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy of UpSpring PR We can't fathom a better way to watch a Southern California sunset than floating in the water with a glass of red or a scotch. Courtesy of UpSpring PR And if the pool isn't enough, the property also has a private jogging trail, a rock waterfall, and koi pools. Courtesy of UpSpring PR

