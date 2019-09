Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

A beautiful French Chateau-style mansion in Studio City, Calif., is on sale for $6.995 million.The home spans 7,600 square feet, has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one half bathroom.



The property is just over three acres.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.