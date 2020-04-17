California Gov. Newsom is making large grocery, food delivery, and farming companies provide 2 weeks of COVID-19 sick pay

Photo/Rich Pedroncelli California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a state of emergency in California on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

California is mandating food industry companies give workers an additional two weeks of COVID-19 sick leave.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he was signing an executive order that would cover grocery stores, fast food chains, delivery services, and farms.

“I want you to know you are not disposable, you are essential, and you are valued,” Newsom said.

California is making sure farm workers and employees at grocery stores, fast food chains, and delivery services get two weeks of additional paid time off, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The paid time off, mandated in a new executive order, is in addition to sick leave already provided by an employer. It pertains to full-time food industry workers who are advised by a medical professional to self-quarantine over concerns related to COVID-19.

The order applies to essential retail businesses with more than 500 employees.

In a statement, United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero praised the move.

“Governor Newsom’s executive order on paid sick leave is an important step in controlling the spread of the coronavirus in California’s farming communites,” Romero said.

Ron Fong, president of the California Grocers Association, was also supportive.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with labour to ensure consistent standards to protect empoyees and shoppers and help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

