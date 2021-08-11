California to become the first state in the US to mandate teachers get vaccinated or be tested regularly

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at Cal Expo in Sacramento, California. Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File

Gov. Gavin Newsom will reportedly announce Wednesday that all California teachers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested regularly.

California will become the first state in the US to implement such a mandate.

The vaccine mandate is slated to take effect in mid-October, according to CNN.

California is slated to become the first state in the US to mandate that teachers and other school employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested regularly, reports said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce the requirement Wednesday, anonymous sources told CNN and Politico.

The vaccine mandate will take effect in mid-October, according to CNN.

School districts in other California areas like San Francisco, San Jose and Long Beach have already issued similar requirements that staffers must get the COVID-19 vaccine or be tested reguarly.

California’s largest school district, Los Angeles Unified, recently announced that it was requiring that all students and employees -regardless of vaccination status – be tested for the coronavirus weekly.

Coronavirus cases, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, have been surging across the US, including in California.

Newsom announced last month that state employees and all healthcare workers must to provide proof of COVID-19 inoculation or get tested at least once a week.

Vaccine mandates have also already been issued in other US cities and states.

Most recently, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered Monday that most state workers, as well as those in private health care and long-term care settings, be fully vaccinated by October 18 as a condition of employment.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio previously announced that the entire city workforce – some 340,000 people – will be mandated by mid-September to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or be tested weekly.