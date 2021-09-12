A customer who refused to wear a mask in a Wells Fargo bank waited in the parking lot to violently ambush the manager at the end of his shift, report says

The bank manager was reportedly attacked after a client refused to wear a mask when entering the Wells Fargo in Grover Beach, California. Google Maps

A man at a Wells Fargo bank in California and refused to wear a mask, The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.

A bank manager offered him a spare mask to wear, but the man reportedly became aggressive.

At the end of the bank manager’s shift, The Tribune reported that he was ambushed by his client in the parking lot.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A bank manager at a Wells Fargo in California was beaten after his shift ended by a client who refused to wear a face mask, according to The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

An unnamed man, who is described as being in his mid-40s and bald, walked into the Grover Beach bank on September 3 and “responded aggressively” after being told to put on a mask, The Tribune reported.

The bank manager, who The Tribune referred to as “A” to protect his identity, offered him a mask to wear but the man reportedly became even more hostile and started rummaging through drawers in the bank’s lobby.

When A, who is Hispanic, threatened to call the police, the local media outlet reported that he was then called a racist slur by the unmasked man.

“I better not catch you outside,” the man reportedly said to A.

At the end of A’s shift, at around 5.30 pm, The Tribune reported that the man showed up in the Wells Fargo parking lot, grabbed the bank manager, and pushed him towards a wall.

“I’m starting to gather myself a bit, and I realize I’m under attack,” A recalled.

The two men began to fight, and A said he tried to choke the aggressive client, according to the local media outlet.

Meanwhile, a coworker called the police and the man fled.

According to The Tribune, A suffered a concussion and lacerations to the head, hand, and face. He has not returned to work since the incident.

In a statement to The Tribune, Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters confirmed a report filed regarding a battery and hate crime in the Wells Fargo parking lot.