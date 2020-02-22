A California man found a 70-pound beehive in his shed housing up to 150,000 bees

YouTube/NBC2 News California homeowner Herb Herbert hired a bee-removal company, and they found a massive beehive housing up to 150,000 honeybees.

A California homeowner said a bee-removal company discovered a sprawling, 70-pound beehive housing up to 150,000 honeybees under the floorboards of his shed.

Experts peeled back the flooring to reveal an enormous hive, some of it attached to the floorboards themselves and other parts entrenched in the soil below.

“I had no idea the scope of what was under there. I mean, it was massive,” the homeowner, Herb Herbert told local media.

Experts have since relocated the hive and all of the bees.

When one California homeowner noticed a few bees flitting in and out of a small hole at the bottom of his shed two years ago, he didn’t think much of it.

Herb Herbert told the local ABC affiliate KGTV that the bees even seemed to go away last winter, but returned with a vengeance in the summer. He said he’d often see between 20 and 30 bees buzzing outside his home at any given time.

But when he finally hired a bee-removal company last week to come and tear up the flooring in his shed, he was shocked at what they found.

The experts revealed a sprawling 70-pound beehive, stretching roughly 30 inches long and housing up to 150,000 honeybees.

Videos published by media outlets showed an enormous hive, some of it attached to the floorboards themselves and other parts entrenched in the soil below. All of it was covered by thousands upon thousands of buzzing bees.

“I had no idea the scope of what was under there. I mean, it was massive,” Herbert told KGTV. “The bee guy said we were lucky – the bees were getting set to expand the hive.”

The bees were unharmed by the removal, and KGTV reported that the Bee Nice Wildlife Management managed to safely relocate the entire hive and all of the bees inside it.

