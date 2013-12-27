California Man Arrested In Bizarre Christmas Eve Attack On Roommate And Her Dog

N. Calif. man arrested in bizarre Xmas Eve attack on roommate and her dog

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of attacking his roommate on Christmas Eve and threatening to eat her before killing her dog.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to a Santa Rosa home at about 6:30 on Dec. 24 to investigate a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, the victim said her roommate, 35-year-old Alan Evans, had grabbed her head, pulled her hair and slapped her before threatening to kill and “eat her.” She then ran to a neighbour’s house where she called authorities.

Deputies found the victim’s dog — stabbed to death — under Evans’s vehicle.

Evans was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, battery, terrorist threats and cruelty to an animal. His bail has been set at $US250,000.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.