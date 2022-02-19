A California man was arrested 3 separate times in 16 hours on suspicion of 3 separate, unrelated crimes

A man was arrested three times in 16 hours in Glendale, California. Getty Images

James Langdon, 47, was arrested three times in 16 hours in Glendale, California.

Over the course of a day, Langdon was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, burglary, and vandalism.

Police blamed LA County’s zero-dollar bail order for his repeated release.

A man was arrested three times in 16 hours in Glendale, California on suspicion of three separate, unrelated crimes.

Glendale Police said in a press release that James Langdon, 47, was first arrested at around 3:00 a.m. on February 13 after he was seen walking across a crosswalk against a “Don’t Walk” sign.

When pursued, Langdon ran from officers, police said, and after a brief struggle was detained and arrested on suspicion of obstruction.

Prior to being booked, Langdon requested medical attention and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, after which he was issued with a notice to appear in court at a later date and released.

At around 9:30 a.m. on the same day, officers came across Langdon again while responding to a call about a trespassing male.

Police said Langdon had entered a business and was attempting to gain entry to a closed part of the building with a screwdriver when he was stopped by an employee.

He was again arrested and booked on suspicion of trespassing, but was released within three hours with a notice to appear in court at a later date.

Police blamed the county’s emergency zero-dollar bail rule for his release, which was adopted early in the pandemic and resettles bonds to $0 for most minor crimes and even some felonies.

Nonprofit organization The Bail Project previously applauded the zero-dollar bail rule for stopping thousands of people from “cycling unnecessarily through overcrowded jails just because they cannot afford bail.”

Langdon’s third arrest took place around 7:00 p.m., while officers were responding to a call about an apartment burglary after residents found their door ajar and heard a male’s voice yelling inside.

When Langdon saw police arriving he locked himself in the victim’s apartment, which was empty at the time, and refused to leave.

Police tried to negotiate with him through the locked door, and eventually gained access to the apartment and convinced him to come out.

Landgon was then arrested for a third time and booked on suspicion of burglary and felony vandalism, and remained in custody on $150,000 bail.

Officers said that Langdon caused an estimated $6,000 in property damage to the victim’s apartment and apartment complex.