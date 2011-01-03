California Makes It Illegal To Impersonate People Online

Photo: AP

California’s law making it illegal to impersonate people online just went into effect. Now this hobby will get you dinged for up to $1,000 and/or a year in jail.



So you’d better put those plans to create a hilarious Marissa Mayer Facebook account back in the bag.

(Will this new law eliminate the wave of Fake ___ ____ blogs and Twitter accounts–or the original, Fake Steve Jobs? Probably not. The folks who run those are probably protected by the word “fake.”)

Mike Arrington has the text of the law and more details >

