California’s Department of Justice made its largest-ever weapons seizure from a single home on November 18th, removing 531 individual guns and more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition from the home of Clovis resident Albert Sheakalee, Frens0-based ABC affiliate KFSN reports.

Sheakalee, 59, was formerly a federally sanctioned arms dealer, but he lost his licence this year, ABC reports.

In June, the state institutionalized Sheakalee three times for mental health issues, believing that he was a danger to himself and others.

By California state law, that makes it illegal for him to own any guns, according to a statement from the California Department of Justice.

After being institutionalized, Sheakalee missed a court-mandated deadline for relinquishing his guns, and was subsequently was charged with illegal possession of firearms.

During a raid on Sheakalee’s home, agents seized 209 handguns, 88 shotguns, 234 rifles, 181 standard capacity magazines, 10 high-capacity magazines, 100,521 rounds of various ammunition, and 10 assault weapons including a .50 calibre bolt action rifle, which are banned under California law.

Sheakalee's suburban home, the site of the arsenal.

DOJ Special Agent-In-Charge Michael Haroldsen noted in an interview with ABC news that “these firearms were not stored in safes or locked up, so anyone breaking into this home would have access to these firearms.”

“Removing firearms from dangerous and violent individuals who pose a threat to themselves and the public is a top priority for the California Department of Justice,” California state attorney general Kamala D. Harris in the statement.

