A 900-Foot Stretch California Of Roadway Slid Into The Ocean This Weekend

For decades, doomsday thinkers have predicted that California will eventually break off and fall into the ocean when the “big one” finally rolls through.



Although it wasn’t an earthquake that caused a 900-foot-stretch of coastal roadway to slide into the Pacific Ocean last weekend, it’s still pretty scary.

According to BBC News, the Paseo del Mar road in Los Angeles crumbled and slipped into the sea on Sunday, following a heavy rainstorm that resulted in a landslide.

The unstable roadway had been cracking for several months and was closed prior to the storm that caused the street to collapse. The mayor’s office said there were no injuries or property damaged, reports BBC.

Watch the video below:



Don’t miss: FLOODS, HEAT WAVES AND STORMS: Here’s What The Future Of The Planet Looks Like >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.