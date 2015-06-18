California labour commission rules Uber drivers are employees

Momentum Magazine/Uber Sofiane was one of Uber’s first drivers, and he’s done more than 20,000 trips.

The California labour commission has ruled Uber drivers are employees, Reuters reports. It’s potentially a huge blow to Uber’s business model.

Uber has more than 1 million drivers world wide. If this sticks, Uber won’t just be a money-making software/logistics company, with hardly any costs. It would have to seriously downsize on the number of drivers it employs and provide benefits for them all.

Breaking, more to come.

