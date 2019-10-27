Video shows the moment California's Kincade Fire sparked and spread to a massive blaze in moments

nvseismolab/YouTube Video shows the moment California’s Kincade Fire broke out Wednesday night.

Newly released video shows the moment California’s Kincade fire was sparked.

The fire started Wednesday night, and may have been caused by a malfunctioning PG & E electrical line, though that is not official yet.

As of Friday, the fire had grown to 23,7000 acres and was just 5% contained.

A new video shows the moment that California’s Kincade fire broke out Wednesday night, and quickly spread to a raging wildfire.

The video was recorded by the ALERT wildfire system, a network of cameras organised by three universities, with funding from California utility companies, to help firefighters better respond to wildfires, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The clip shows an orb glowing on the horizon, before flashing and then growing larger and larger until smoke is seen illuminated in its light.

While the official cause of the fire has yet to be determined, it’s possible that malfunctioning Pacific Gas and Electric Co. lines may be to blame.

PG&E issued a report to the California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday, saying that one of its transmissions lines near the fire’s origin failed moments before the fire ignited, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The utility company has been blamed for two recent, devastating wildfires in the state – 2018 Camp Fire and the 2017 Wine Country blazes.

Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies Satellite shows the western edge of the Kincade Fire spreading through Sonoma County, California.

They have also drawn the ire of preemptively cutting the power to millions of residents in California this wildfire season to prevent blazes.

At a Friday press conference, officials said the Kincade fire, which is centered mostly near Geyserville, in Sonoma County, had spread to 23,700 acres and was 5% contained. Six-hundred structures were threatened and about 2,000 people under evacuation orders, according to the Sacramento Bee.

