Conservatives Got Rare Victories On California Ballot Initiatives Tuesday

California voters on Tuesday struck down a proposal to ban the death penalty, officials have said, based on a majority of votes.Voters also rejected the chance to require food companies to label genetically-modified products.



The votes marked rare victories for conservatives on a night that saw Barack Obama handily win re-election and liberal ballot initiatives succeed in other states.

The most populous US state voted against Proposition 34 – which would have replaced the death penalty with life in prison without parole – according to figures on the California Secretary of State’s website.

The website said 53.6 per cent had opposed the measure, with 46.4 per cent in favour.

California also rejected Proposition 37 – which would have made it the first US state to require food companies to identify genetically modified (GM) ingredients – by 54 per cent to 46 per cent, the website said.

Other US states backed legalising marijuana for recreational use, allowing gay marriage and rejected a call to ban public funding for abortions, in a swathe of statewide ballots Tuesday.

The generally liberal moves were decided among more than 170 ballot initiatives and referendums held across the country.

