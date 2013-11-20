California Just Saw Its First Monthly Increase In Real Estate Agent Licenses Since 2007

Way back in 2005, I posted a graph of the Real Estate Agent Boom. Here is another update to the long term graph of the number of real estate licensees in California through August 2013.

The number of agents peaked at the end of 2007 (housing activity peaked in 2005, and prices in 2006).

The number of salesperson’s licenses is off 32.4% from the peak, and is down 3.3% year-over-year. However, in August, licensees increased slightly month-to-month for the first time since early 2007.

Brokers’ licenses are only off 8.4% from the peak, but are still slowly declining (down 1.1% year-over-year, and down slightly month-to-month).

This might be the bottom (or near the bottom) for real estate licensees in California, but so far there is no sign of a new bubble in real estate agents!

