Our Worst Fears Are Coming True: California Housing Is Double-Dipping Right Now

CA housing is double-dipping right now. After surprisingly strong September through December sales due to the original Nov end date of the stimulus coupled with a sharp drop in mortgage rates in Sept, January and February CA sales have dropped sharply, both coming in below year-ago levels.

February’s 28,111 sales was slightly higher than Jan’s 27,585 but still made for the SECOND straight YoY lower sales comparable. And last Jan & Feb — coming off of a rotten 2008 — the global financial markets were imploding, QE was new, prices were still falling and sentiment was terrible. This year with sentiment measurably better across everything lower house sales is remarkable.

Yes, sales usually fall in Jan & Feb, but with rates and tax stimulus at historic levels and most thinking both will end soon, seasonality should be somewhat muted like from Sept to Dec.

Bottom Line – Despite rates being at record lows and stimulus ending soon, sales are not picking up like they did last year three months before the Nov end of the original stimulus. The stimulus driven market hand-off to a normal market has not occurred.

Organic sales — me selling a house to you and the true gauge of the health of the housing market — have stabilised at very low levels due to epidemic effective negative equity while foreclosure-resales languish due to the artificial lack of supply. In addition, median prices are again trending lower, as organic sales remain depressed and over the past couple of months, distressed sales have picked up slightly as a percentage of total sales.

In Feb, new Notices-of-Default outpaced sales by 10%, meaning the supply pool is filling quicker than it’s draining, and the mid-to-high end market continues to fall. Lastly, comps were easy in Jan and Feb and the tough comps begin in March through year-end — the first two months of 2010 were only a taster.

We are running out of sellers and buyers quickly, as HAMP has kept distress inventory at extremely low levels relative to last year and epidemic effective negative equity — not enough equity to sell (pay a Realtor and put a down payment on a new house) and re-buy — has trapped 10s of millions in their houses across the nation.

Additionally, flip-resales that have provided a noticeable boost in sales counts due to double-counting will diminish in 2010 due to the heavy handed foreclosure prevention in 2009, providing a further drag that few are looking for.

What now? With foreclosures artificially depressed for the past year due to HAMP and other aggressive initiatives, houses that are most in demand are becoming scarce.

The only way for the 2010 sales pace to keep up with the 2009 stimulus and distress driven market is for foreclosures and short sales to flood the market. This is what the two primary buyer groups — investors and first-timers — want. If foreclosures do not begin to crank up right now — or for some reason HAFA is not rolled out as it should be – house sales will disappoint for most of 2010 just like you are seeing now but worse as comps get tougher.

In fact, sales could outright collapse without abundant distressed inventory as investors and first timers do not make up a strong foundation and can literally turn it off overnight.

Yes, if distressed properties flood the market prices will be negatively effected but not like during 2007-2008 because sales will pick up. And prices are under pressure again anyway.

January and February sales are down Y/Y Loan defaults just rose higher than sales 1) Total CA home sales (blue) plunged in Jan & Feb putting them below year-ago levels when the global markets were imploding, QE was new, prices were still tumbling, and sentiment was terrible. 2) Organic sales (green) holding steady at low levels emphasising the epidemic effective negative equity that prevents the majority from selling and re-buying 3) Foreclosure resales (yellow) are languishing due to continued meddling. The lack of distress supply, which is most in demand, is the primary threat to house sales in 2010 and beyond. 4) Flip-Adjusted Sales: When adjusting for flip-resales (light-blue), which make for double-counting in the monthly house sales results, CA house sales are bouncing off lows not seen in decades. It is important to note that flip-resales, which provided much of the 2009 boost in sales counts due to double-counting, will diminish sharply into 2010 due to the lack of foreclosures in 2009 caused by all of the foreclosure prevention initiatives. This is something nobody is looking for. 5) NODs: Despite being artificially lower, new loan defaults (red) are leading the pack meaning the supply pool is filling quicker than it's draining. Foreclosure prevention initiatives have prevented the problem from working through the system Organic Sales are picking up, but not as much as most expected if foreclosures were artificially suppressed. This is due to Epidemic Effective Negative Equity that prevents 10s of millions from selling and re-buying (paying off the loan, paying the Realtor, moving expenses, and putting a down payment on the new house). In California, new notice-of-defaults are leading sales once again If distressed properties are about to come to market fast again the 2009 peak median prices are the best we will see for a long time. As Foreclosures as a Percentage of total sales began to drop sharply at the beginning of 2009, median house prices got a boost due to the mix shift. Prices also dipped again in Jan & Feb as foreclosure resales ticked higher (blue) due to the total lack of organic demand. Flip-Adjusted CA Sales are at the lowest point on record When adjusting for flip-resales, which are hot and make for double-counting in the monthly house sales results, CA house sales are bouncing off lows not seen in decades. It is important to note that flip-resales, which provided much of the 2009 boost in sales counts due to double-counting, will diminish sharply into 2010 due to the lack of foreclosures in 2009 caused by all of the foreclosure prevention initiatives. This is something nobody is looking for. Sales aren't as bad as they were in 2008... but they are worse than any other year in recent history When adjusting for flip-resales, which are hot and make for double-counting in the monthly house sales results, CA house sales are bouncing off lows not seen in decades. It is important to note that flip-resales, which provided much of the 2009 boost in sales counts due to double-counting, will diminish sharply into 2010 due to the lack of foreclosures in 2009 caused by all of the foreclosure prevention initiatives. This is something nobody is looking for. National Existing Home Sales Preview: TOO CLOSE TO CALL Based upon CA sales and other national sampling we perform, National Existing Home Sales released this Tuesday, should be down slightly mum and flattish YoY on a Not-Seasonally Adjusted Basis. My estimate is for 282k sales vs 288,250 in Jan and 280k in Feb 2009. Seasonally adjusted, it is too close to call. But consensus has dropped to 5mm units, which is below January's levels even though Feb has a history of being up slightly. Despite the voodoo seasonal adjustments, the same trend in national sales is obvious -- the lack of distressed inventory is beginning to take its toll on sales and despite historical stimulus, the stimulus-driven market has not handed the baton to a more normalized market. Investors and first-timers continue to dominate due epidemic effective negative equity among organic sellers and buyers and these two groups can literally turn off the demand overnight. Bottom line - the national housing market 'recovery' sits in a precarious position and ironically enough, the deciding factor will be how quickly foreclosures and HAFA liquidations can hit the market and be absorbed because that is all the buyers want. Yes, 'listed' inventory is way down. Pundits use this metric as leading evidence that the housing market has nowhere to go but higher. Obviously, they will not mention the millions of houses barreling down the foreclosure pipe -- and the approx 150k that enter the pipe every month -- of which the vast majority will end up as inventory through foreclosure, deeds-in-lieu or short sales. But aside from the shadow inventory, the lack of organic inventory (natural sellers) is not a positive rather it speaks to the epidemic negative equity preventing most from selling and re-buying. Homeowners are trapped. **Remember, effective negative equity does not begin at the point in which somebody owes more on their house than what it's worth. It begins at the point at which they can't pay the Realtor and put a down payment on the new prop. In the Jumbo market this could be 75% LTV (sales proceeds less 6% Realtor fee and 20% down payment). When calculating neg-equity like this, the figures are much greater than the popular reports suggest. Also, this speaks to how strong foreclosure prevention has been, keeping in demand foreclosures off the market. For the latter reason, this is why allowing more distress supply into the market via significantly increased foreclosures and the new HAFA program (short sales and DILs) is beneficial to the housing market and will happen. At this point, holding back distress inventory is detrimental to the housing market. Along the lines of lack of 'listed' inventory in the state is the bifurcation within the value tranches -- those houses priced right vs. those priced according to what the owner owes. In any given city, half of the listings will be priced in the stratosphere relative to other current listing comps. Because everybody wants a good deal on a distressed property, the real marketable inventory is much less than the 'listed' inventory would suggest. Again, this suggests that the market is ready for significantly increased foreclosures and HAFA liquidations to come post-haste. 