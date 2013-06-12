These California Housing Flip Rates Are Some Of The Most Bubblicious Stats We've Seen In A Long Time

Here’s an incredible stat from DataQuick: the rate of flipping activity in California hit an all-time high in February and remains well above pre-recession levels.



In May, Southern California’s rate hit 5.9%, the Bay Area notched 4.1% and the state averaged 5.3%.

The boom peak for all three was about 4.3%, reached in January 2005.

The rate reflects the percentage of properties on the market that were previously sold within the past six months.

Here’s the chart:

DataQuick’s Andrew LePage told us the spikes stem from aggressive investors who survived the crash mopping up on low, low prices:

Investor purchases are at or near record levels — there’s just a lot more investment activity. What we didn’t have back in the boom times was heavily discounted foreclosed properties…That’s what these flippers have been feeding on.

