McMansions Are Making A Comeback In L.A.

Despite a big miss in today’s housing starts number, one of the hardest hit property regions in the U.S. is experiencing pricing strength.



Median selling prices in Southern California rose strongly in May, likely buffed by a fair share of $300,000 McMansions:

DQNews:

This shift toward more high-end sales helped the Southland median jump $20,000 between April and May and $56,000 between this May and May 2009.

The median paid for a Southland home rose to $305,000 last month, up 7.0 per cent from $285,000 in April, and up 22.5 per cent from $249,000 in May 2009. The May 2009 median was just $2,000 higher than the median’s post-housing-boom low of $247,000 in April 2009.

Last month was the sixth in a row in which the median rose on a year-over-year basis. However, the May median was still 39.6 per cent below the $505,000 peak, reached multiple times in spring and summer 2007.

Here’s a breakdown of different regions below, from MDA Data Quick:

Sales volume growth of 7.2% year over year was obviously supported by the expiration of the U.S. homebuyer tax credit during the month, but… this Southern California data could be an example of how some property markets are finding a foothold.

Did the tax credit boost prices by 22.5% year over year, or is their an underlying rebound at work as well? A definitive answer will have to come in future months when activity can no longer be blamed on a tax credit expiration.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.