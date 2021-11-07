A California middle school removed a history teacher who told her students that Trump is still president

Former President Donald Trump waves to cheering fans as he prepares to provide commentary for a boxing event headlined by a bout between former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield and former MMA star Vitor Belfort, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Hollywood, Fla. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

A middle school in California removed a history teacher who said Donald Trump is still president.

The teacher also claimed President Joe Biden’s son Hunter “was having sexual intercourse with his own niece.”

The teacher has expressed “deep remorse” for the remarks she made in class, the VC Star reported.

A history teacher in California has been removed from her job after she told her students that Donald Trump is still president.

The teacher, who has not been identified by name, also made claims about President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Hunter Biden, for example, is doing deals with China and Ukraine where he was funneling money illegally. He also had child pornography on his laptop. He was having sexual intercourse with his own niece,” the teacher, who worked for Anacapa Middle School, said on the recording, according to CBS New York.

“If you have a baby in the hospital, they don’t want to give it back if you’re not vaccinated,” the teacher said on the recording.” This is a complete power control threat.”

It’s unclear whether the teacher is still employed by Ventura Unified, the district that oversees Anacapa.

An eighth-grade student told her mother after class with the history teacher that he’d never be vaccinated against the coronavirus, CBS New York reported. Then he asked her if she knew that Trump was still president of the United States.

“I mean, why? Why does that need to be said in this classroom full of children,” the parent asked, according to CBS New York. “I trusted her to teach him the facts about history and she went off on this rant like a preacher on a pulpit.”

Ventura Unified did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

But in a statement to the Ventura County Star, a district spokesperson said the school launched an investigation into the incident after receiving the recording of the teacher on October 18.

Spokesperson Marieanne Quiroz told the Star that the district “does not condone the non-instructionally related discussion” in the classroom.

But parents say that’s not enough. The parent of the eighth-grader who now fears getting vaccinated against the coronavirus says her child and her husband have a damaged relationship because of the teacher’s comments.

His father questioned what the eighth-grader learned in school, and the son said he believed his teacher. “When he first got in the car and said, ‘Dad, teachers know everything. She’s right, dad. You’re wrong.’ He’s damaged. He’s hurt. He’s scared. He doesn’t trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him,” the parent told CBS New York.