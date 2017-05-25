US

A massive landslide buried a a portion of an iconic California highway under 13 metres of rock and dirt

Noah Friedman

A portion of California’s Highway 1 was buried under 13 metres of rock and dirt after a massive landslide. California is already looking at $US1B in highway damages after a heavy winter, but locals are now concerned that the landslide could hurt tourism for the famed Big Sur.

