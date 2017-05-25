A massive landslide buried a a portion of an iconic California highway under 13 metres of rock and dirt

A portion of California’s Highway 1 was buried under 13 metres of rock and dirt after a massive landslide. California is already looking at $US1B in highway damages after a heavy winter, but locals are now concerned that the landslide could hurt tourism for the famed Big Sur. Site highlights each day to your inbox. Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
