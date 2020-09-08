California officials are urging residents to avoid hiking during an intense heat wave after a woman died on a Santa Monica trail

Mark Ralston/Getty Images A woman hikes with dogs in Los Angeles, California, in May 2019. Not related to this story.

A woman died while hiking California’s Santa Monica Mountains during a heat wave on Saturday, when temperatures reached over 120 degrees.

Authorities have since announced that the area’s hiking trails will be closed through Monday.

On Twitter, the Malibu Search and Rescue team has also urged California residents to limit their time outdoors, especially with dogs, in areas that have not been closed.

Authorities in California are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid hiking trails on Labour Day after a woman died while walking near Calabasas over the weekend.

The hiker, who has not been named by authorities, was trekking the Santa Monica Mountains with a friend on Saturday when she collapsed, as reported by NBC.

The cause of her death is currently unknown, as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro told the outlet, though foul play is not suspected.

As a result, trails along the Santa Monica Mountains have been shut down through Monday, according to a tweet from the Malibu Search and Rescue team.

“Effective immediately, we have been advised that all trails in the #SantaMonicaMountains will be closed through #LaborDay,” the team wrote.

“We responded to several heat related rescues today, including one hiker who unfortunately perished. PLEASE DO NOT #HIKE IN THIS #HEATWAVE.”

Effective immediately, we have been advised that all trails in the #SantaMonicaMountains will be closed through #LaborDay. We responded to several heat related rescues today, including one hiker who unfortunately perished. PLEASE DO NOT #HIKE IN THIS #HEATWAVE. #CAwx #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/B1ZdOu46S3 — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) September 6, 2020

In another tweet on Sunday, the Malibu Search and Rescue team urged California residents, especially those with dogs, to stay in doors to protect themselves from excessive heat.

The heat is no joke today. At 11am it's 112 degrees in Woodland Hills.https://t.co/FMM6eF8ylX pic.twitter.com/ppz14uBLMN — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) September 6, 2020

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in California reached all-time highs this weekend. In Woodland Hills, for example, temperatures reached 121 degrees on Saturday, exceeding the previous record of 119 degrees set in 2006.

Despite the warnings, some people decided to venture out during the record-high temperatures this weekend.

According to the Malibu Search and Rescue team, a 22-year-old woman was carried off a beach on Saturday after losing consciousness.

Female 22, lost consciousness on the #Beach 1000 yds from #ParadiseCove necessitating a litter wheel and litter carry out. Working together with our @LACOFD @LACoLifeguards @McCormick_EMS & @LHSLASD, the female was carried out for further medical care. #sar #savinglives pic.twitter.com/7SiDanQSFz — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) September 7, 2020

