California Has Advanced To The College World Series

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chadd Krist homered and drove in three runs and California beat Dallas Baptist 6-2 on Sunday night to earn its first College World Series berth in 19 years. Erik Johnson pitched six solid innings to help the Bears (37-21) sweep the Super Regional series after winning the opener 7-0 on Saturday.



Johnson (7-4) allowed two runs on three hits. He walked four and struck out four.

Derek Campbell and Tony Renda each had three hits and drove in a run for the Bears, who faced an uncertain future at the beginning of the season. In September, they learned the program would be among those cut because of budget restrictions. It has since been reinstated.

Kenny Hatcher and Joel Hutter each doubled home a run for the Patriots (42-20). Jared Stafford (8-5) lasted 3 2-3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits.

