A new poll shows California Gov. Newsom is in danger of being recalled in the heavily Democratic state

Gov. Newsom faces recall realities as more than half of likely California voters say they will vote ‘yes’ to end his first term early. San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

51% of likely California voters would vote ‘yes’ to recall Gov. Newsom, according to a Survey USA poll.

A majority of voters supporting the recall cite Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrat Kevin Paffrath and Republican Larry Elder led the pack of those running to replace Newsom.

Fifty-one percent of likely California voters say they would vote ‘yes’ to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, putting the governor in danger of losing his job, according to a new poll from Survey USA.

These new numbers show a stark reversal from voters in just three months, The Hill reports. A similar poll conducted by Survey USA in May found only 36% of likely voters were in favor of Gov. Newsom’s recall, with 47% opposed to his removal from office.

According to this month’s poll released Wednesday, a majority of likely voters cite COVID-related issues when asked why they are in favor of removing Gov. Newsom from office.

Of those who’d vote to remove Newsom, 34% point to his handling of COVID restrictions, 13% blame business closures, and 4% cite school closures.

An additional 10% of likely voters point to Gov. Newsom’s attendance at a party when the state was still in lockdown.

Gov. Newsom is reportedly fearful of the “enthusiasm gap” when it comes to voters, The Hill reports. Polling shows Republicans are more energized ahead of this vote, which further endangers Gov. Newsom’s status, even though California is a highly Democratic state.

Still, the current leading challenger is not a member of the Republican Party.

Democrat Kevin Paffrath, a YouTuber and real estate broker, is currently leading the pack with 27% of likely voters saying he’s their pick. Republican Larry Elder, a talk radio host, attorney, and documentary filmmaker, follows closely behind with 23% of the vote, according to the poll.

A third candidate, Republican Jon Cox, is the only other candidate to break double digits in the field, currently polling at 10%.