California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly had to personally ask and thank Trump for federal coronavirus help in order to receive it

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California was reportedly asked to do the Trump administration “a favour” to get federal help with coronavirus testing, The New York Times reported.

The Times said that the White House told an advisor that Newsom had to personally call Trump, ask him for the swabs himself, and thank him, which he did.

The Times’ story chronicled how the Trump administration largely leaving states to fend for themselves without a clear national strategy ultimately doomed its coronavirus response

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California reportedly had to do the Trump administration “a favour” in order to receive federal help in obtaining coronavirus test swabs, The New York Times reported.

The Times said that when Newsom’s administration initially asked the Trump administration for assistance securing 350,000 COVID-19 test swabs in April, White House advisor Jared Kushner told Bob Kocher, a top advisor to Newsom, that “the federal help would hinge on the governor doing him a favour.”

Kocher told the Times that the “favour” entailed Newsom personally calling Trump, asking him for the swabs himself, and thanking him.

According to the Times, Newsom both called Trump to thank him for his help and then publicly credited the president for a “substantial increase” in test supplies in a press conference.

Trump has touted his administration’s work in helping states obtain such supplies. But The Times’ story chronicled how the Trump administration’s relatively hands-off approach to managing the virus and largely leaving states to fend for themselves without a clear national strategy ultimately doomed its coronavirus response and led to the resurgence in cases seen today.

Early on in the pandemic in March and April, other governors struggled to get their hands on supplies, either having to jump through hoops with the federal government or having to directly bid against other states and even the federal government for access to personal protective equipment, medical supplies, and testing supplies.

And at least six states have said that some of the orders they did manage to place for ventilators or PPE were then intercepted by the federal government, leaving some to create private back-channels in order to secure their supplies.

Also in April, Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan arranged for test kits supplying half a million COVID-19 tests to be privately flown in from South Korea.

And after a shipment of N-95 headed for Massachusetts was seized and taken by federal officials in New York, the state’s governor said, the New England Patriots football team stepped in and used their private plane to fly to China to obtain the masks and bring them back to Boston.

