Top GOP California recall candidate Larry Elder revealed in 2011 that he had twice been accused of sexual harassment

In this July 13, 2021 file photo radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Larry Elder, the top Republican candidate in California’s recall election, disclosed during episodes of his radio show in 2011 that he was accused twice for sexual harassment, CNN reported on Thursday.

Elder – who denied both allegations at the time – reportedly said in one instance that an employee accused him of hitting on her while he was working as an attorney at a private practice in the 1980s.

He claimed that the woman was too ugly for the allegations to be true, CNN reported.

“This woman who tried to break the contract, not to compete and then accused me of hitting on her,” Elder said in one episode of his radio show, according to CNN. “That’s how – that’s how she put it. If you had seen her, you would know that the picture would be a complete defense. I’m just saying.”

He later said the claim was false and the woman backed down when he threatened to sue her for defamation, the report said.

According to the report, Elder also disclosed an incident where, as a television host, he encouraged a guest to show off a butt tattoo in front of two camerawomen.

CNN reported that he was told to apologize or he would be fired.

Elder said in a Tuesday interview with CNN that he didn’t recall disclosing the harassment claims.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.