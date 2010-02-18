California Bar Going After After 400 Lawyers For Mortgage-Related Misconduct

Sometimes it’s not hard to see why lawyers have such a bad reputation.

There is more news out of California of scamster lawyers taking advantage of desperate homeowners.

According to the ABAJournal, the California Bar is looking into more than 400 lawyers who may have taken advantage of homeowners by accepting payments despite exerting little effort to save their homes.

ABA Journal: A total of 15 attorneys have either been suspended or resigned in the face of pending disciplinary charges, and many more are expected to lose their licenses, according to state bar authorities. The complaints are still going through the roof,” says Suzan Anderson, who serves as lead mortgage fraud prosecutor for the bar and says she is deluged with more than 30 new complaints a day.

The state previously reported they were investigating 1,200 loan modification cases and 300 lawyers who are accused of mishandling funds from clients.

