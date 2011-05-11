Thieves Hack The Pump At Two California Gas Stations And Make Off With Over 2,000 Gallons

The California Gas Thieves struck again Monday morning in Pasadena.



Security video showed a white pickup truck show up at a closed gas station around 3 AM and pump 528 gallons of $4.25 gas, according to CBS.

Police said the men used a card or other mechanism to trigger the pump to release the gas.

The same white truck was used last week in Studio City, when thieves made off with over 1,700 gallons.

