MORE PAIN: California's Insane Gas Prices Just Hit A New All-Time High

The average price of gasoline in California is $4.671 per gallon, up from $4.668 yesterday. This is according to the latest data from AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.This is a new all-time high.



California’s gas supply has been squeezed by refinery outages, which are slowing coming back online.

However, analysts point to the deceleration in th price increases as a welcome sign that the worst may soon be over.

California Governor Jerry Brown is pushing for an emergency action to relax an EPA requirement that prevents gas stations from selling a cheaper winter blend of gasoline before November.

Should this be approved, gas prices could fall precipitously.

