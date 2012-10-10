MORE PAIN: California's Insane Gas Prices Just Hit A New All-Time High

Photo: AP Images
The average price of gasoline in California is $4.671 per gallon, up from $4.668 yesterday. This is according to the latest data from AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.This is a new all-time high.
California’s gas supply has been squeezed by refinery outages, which are slowing coming back online.
However, analysts point to the deceleration in th price increases as a welcome sign that the worst may soon be over.
California Governor Jerry Brown is pushing for an emergency action to relax an EPA requirement that prevents gas stations from selling a cheaper winter blend of gasoline before November.
Should this be approved, gas prices could fall precipitously.
SEE ALSO: 10 countries sitting on absurd amounts of gold >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.