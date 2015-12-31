This massive Los Angeles county gas leak is spewing 110,000 pounds of methane an hour

A massive methane leak in Southern California has been spewing 110,000 pounds of natural gas into the air every hour for over two months. The situation has caused Los Angeles County to declare a state of emergency and temporarily relocate over 1,000 residents and two schools. And because methane is invisible to the naked eye, the Environmental Defence Fund has released infrared video of the plume to show the catastrophic extent of the leak.

