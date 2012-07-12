A Chef Thinks He's Found A Loophole In California's Foie Gras Ban

Photo: via Facebook

On July 1, it became illegal to sell foie gras in California. And California’s foie gras fans have been freaking out.However, one chef thinks he’s found a loophole that’ll allow him to sell the controversial delicacy.



Ray Tang, the club’s owner and founding chef, says he believes that he is exempt from the state law – which bans the sale of any product derived from the force-feeding of birds – because the restaurant sits in a federally owned national park. Mr. Tang says he intends to test his theory this weekend by serving a foie gras slider, on a brioche bun, in honour of another French-tinged act of rebellion: Bastille Day, which falls on Saturday.

Tang says he’s been getting an earful from both sides of the foie gras debate.

