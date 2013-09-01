This Photo From Space Shows Just How Massive The California Wildfire Near Yosemite Really Is

European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano just posted a striking photo of the massive wildfires happening in California. It’s just one of the many amazing looks the Italian astronaut posts to social media from the International Space Station.

The “Rim Fire” blaze, which has been looming over Yosemite National Park, has already burned more than 300 square miles and destroyed at least 11 homes, according to The Washington Post. It’s only 35% contained.

Along with the photo, Parmitano tweeted, “California fires – sometimes it’s not beauty that takes our breath away.”

Here’s what it looks like 263 miles above the Earth in the ISS:

