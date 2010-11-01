The Right Is Rallying In California: Whitman And Fiorina Are Coming Back, And Pot Is Losing

It looked like California may buck the GOP wave in 2010, but it’s not over just yet.



According to Public Policy Polling, California has shifted back to the right in the final days before the election.

Both Whitman and Fiorina have made gains in their races for Governor and Senator respectively, though they’re both still behind by single digits.

Meanwhile, the pro-pot initiative, Prop 19, is going down in flames, and is now down markedly.

