US

Devastating photos show just how bad California's drought has gotten

Gene Kim, Erin Brodwin

 

California’s historic drought is in the middle of its fifth year. Satellite images, taken by the US Geological Survey and NASA Landsat 7 and 8 satellites and collected by the online lake reference site Lakepedia, show the drought’s devastating impact on major lakes in California.

Original Reporting by Erin Brodwin

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.