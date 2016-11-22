Devastating photos show just how bad California's drought has gotten

California’s historic drought is in the middle of its fifth year. Satellite images, taken by the US Geological Survey and NASA Landsat 7 and 8 satellites and collected by the online lake reference site Lakepedia, show the drought’s devastating impact on major lakes in California.

