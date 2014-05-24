The Nation's Salad Bowl Is Turning To Dust

The entire state of California is reeling from three years of catastrophic drought that will soon force cities and farmers to limit the amount of water they use during the summer, the driest time of the year.

Central Valley, often called the “nation’s salad bowl” because it provides a majority of our fruits and vegetables, has been especially hard hit by the ongoing drought.

One-third of produce in the United States is grown in the Central Valley, made up of Sacramento Valley in the north and San Joaquin Valley in the south.

Here’s how these crippling water shortages and restrictions are putting our food supply at risk.

