Here's How They Get The California Cows To Talk In Those Commercials

Photo: Flickr/JelleS

Although the rumour was that producers of the classic TV show “Mr. Ed” got the horse to talk by putting peanut butter in his mouth (it was really via a nylon string), the team at Deutsch LA goes through a significantly more rigorous process when getting real cows to “talk” in the famously happy California Cows’ ads for milk.When debuting a new, comedic spot for the California Milk Advisory Board—directed by Fred Savage from The Wonder Years, no less—Deutsch LA also revealed its complex method to make it look like the cows are really talking.



We have a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to get the cows to start gabbing.

