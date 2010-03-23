California Couple Thrown In The Slammer After Bragging About Selling Shoplifted Toys On eBay

From the Associated Press:



SAN DIEGO – A Southern California couple who bragged on the “Dr. Phil” show about making $100,000 by selling shoplifted toys on eBay have been sentenced to federal prison.

The show aired a video of the couple’s three small children accompanying them on a three-day shoplifting binge.

30-four-year-old Matthew Eaton of San Marcos got more than two years in prison on Monday. His wife, 27-year-old Laura Eaton, was sentenced to a year.

They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines.

The Eatons were arrested last September, nearly a year after they appeared on the show and claimed they made as much as $3,500 a week by selling stolen goods.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.