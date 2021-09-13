A California couple who died of COVID-19 just weeks apart left 5 kids behind, including a newborn daughter

A for the children of Davy and Daniel Macias. GoFundMe

Davy and Daniel Macias, of California, died from COVID-19 just weeks apart.

They left behind five children, aged 7, 5, 3, 2, and just weeks old.

Family members say the couple tested positive for COVID-19 after going on a trip to a water park.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A California couple died from COVID-19 within weeks of one another, leaving behind five children, including a newborn daughter.

Daniel Macias, 39, died on Thursday, just weeks after his wife, 37-year-old Davy Macias, died of complications of COVID-19 after giving birth to her fifth child last month, relatives told KTLA.

The Yucaipa, California, couple’s children, aged 7, 5, 3, 2, and just weeks old, are being taken care of by their grandparents.

Davy Macias’s brother, Vong Serey, told KTLA that the couple tested positive for COVID-19 after a family trip to a beach and an indoor water park.

Both Daniel and Davy Macias were hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19, and their daughter was delivered six weeks early due to the dire situation, family members told the San Bernardino Sun.

They never had a chance to name the new baby girl before their deaths.

Vong Serey told the San Bernardino Sun that his sister, who was a registered labor and delivery nurse, was not vaccinated and was hesitant to get the shot while pregnant.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention have urged those who are pregnant to get vaccinated after finding no increased risk of miscarriage from those who got the shot.

It’s unclear whether or not Daniel Macias, a middle school teacher, was vaccinated.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. We were really pulling for Daniel after Davy died. We wanted him to wake up and name his baby girl,” relative Terri Serey told KTLA.

The family has since launched the GoFundMe to help pay for expenses for the couple’s children in the wake of their deaths.

As of Monday morning, the page had raised more than $US204,000 ($AU277,362).