California Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than half the state's population could contract the coronavirus in the next 8 weeks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said 56% of people in California could contract the coronavirus disease in the next eight weeks.

The projection was included in a letter sent to President Donald Trump asking for a Navy hospital ship to be sent to help with the coronavirus outbreak in California.

The state has 978 confirmed cases and 19 deaths.

The projection was included in a letter sent to President Donald Trump asking that a Navy hospital ship be sent to Los Angeles to help with the outbreak of the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19.

“This resource will help decompress the health care delivery system to allow the Los Angeles region to ensure that it has the ability to address critical acute care needs, such as heart attacks and strokes or vehicle accidents,” Newsom wrote in the letter, according to the Chronicle.

There are 978 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, with 19 deaths. California has been among the states hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak.

It also has a sizable homeless population. Those living on the streets are more at risk of contracting infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. Newsom also said Wednesday that more than 60,000 of the state’s 100,000-plus homeless population could be among those infected in the next two months.

On Wednesday, the governor also told the California National Guard to prepare for activation into local communities to help with the coronavirus outbreak.

