California's Coastline Is Eroding At Increasing, Dangerous Speeds

California really is sinking…and so is the rest of the Pacific coast.



A recent U.S. Geological survey study shows long-term soil erosion combined with rising sea levels put the Pacific coastline at a much greater risk of flooding, cliff failures, severe storms and large-scale coastal changes in the future.

Published in The American Geophysical Union’s “Geophysical Research Letters,” the study compiled 13 years worthy of seasonal beach data along 148 miles of the Pacific coastline to determine the effects last year’s winter storms produced.

The most serious case — Ocean Beach, California — resulted in a retreated 184 feet from the shoreline, an alarming 75 per cent more than in a typical El Nino winter storm. Other survey sites significantly affected with serious environmental deterioration are San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

The coast of Willapa Bay, Washington experienced nearly 350 feet of soil erosion which destroyed a roadway.

“If these trends continue, the combination of large waves and higher water levels, particularly when enhanced by El Ninos, can be expected to be more frequent in the future,” the study said.

The survey was conducted in order to more clearly understand coastal conditions in the future.

Photo: U.S. Geological Survey

Photo: U.S. Geological Survey

Winter storm erosion at Ocean Beach, San Francisco

Photo: U.S. Geological Survey

Winter storm erosion at Ocean Beach, San Francisco

Photo: U.S. Geological Survey

