Meet The 16 California City Managers Who Earn Over $300,000

Remember the scandal of the $800,000 city manager in Bell, California?



Turns out city managers get overpaid all over the state. A new survey by the League of California Cities identified 16 more city managers who earn over $300,000.

The governor of California, meanwhile, gets only $175,000 per year (which Schwarzenegger declines because of personal wealth).

And California still has a $19 billion deficit.

