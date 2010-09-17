California Enters Record 79th Day Without A Budget

California celebrates its record 79th day without a budget today. As teachers begin work without pay and state employees face mandatory furloughs, this is beginning to be a problem.



So will California ever fill its $19 billion budget hole?

Schwarzenegger’s proposal hasn’t changed much since last spring. It centres on $12 billion in cuts, eliminating a state welfare program and most state support for child care.

Democrats want only $8 billion in cuts, with additional revenue from corporate and income taxes.

Yesterday’s three hour budget meeting ended with disappointment. There was a rumour that Schwarzenegger would balance the budget by borrowing from state pension funds, but the governor has denied these, according to LA Times.

