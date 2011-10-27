Worst California Biker Feud In A Decade Started As A Turf War At Starbucks

A vicious gang war between the Hells Angels and the Vagos gang in California started last year when the rival gangs wanted to use the same Starbucks, reports Reuters (via Adam Clark Estes).



Sacta Cruz Deputy Police Chief Steve Clark told Reuters:

“[The fight] was all about who would be allowed to hang out at the Starbucks downtown. The Vagos brazenly came in and tried to cement their presence. It was a pretty strong play on their part to establish themselves as the premiere club. Only in Santa Cruz would you have biker wars over who’s going to control pumpkin spice lattes.”

The Starbucks ambush was followed by a series of violent clashes — the worst since 2002. Last month the leader of the San Jose Hells Angels was killed, and another Angel was killed at his funeral.

The Justice Department has labelled both gangs as criminal enterprises.

Don’t miss: 11 ways to get fired from Starbucks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.