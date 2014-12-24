HOUSE OF THE DAY: Comedian Dennis Miller Is Selling His Gorgeous California Beach Home For $22.5 Million

Comedian Dennis Miller, known for his years on “Saturday Night Live,” is selling his renovated beachfront home in Carpinteria, California, for $US22.5 million, nearly double what he paid for it in 2003, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Miller and his wife bought the home for its prime location on one of California’s most pristine beaches and its exceptional sense of privacy, according to The Journal.
The 6,000-square-foot beachfront estate sits on more than a half-acre of land with 63 feet of beach frontage on the Pacific Ocean.
Riskin Associates with Village Properties has the listing.
Welcome to 3333 Padaro Lane. Located in California's Santa Barbara County, this charming seaside home was designed by architect Don Nulty.
The fireplace in the great room is made from New England Blue Stone and has wood beam accents. Plus, there is an entire wall of French doors for incredible views of the Pacific Ocean.
Plus, it has a back wall covered in antique French window shutters, which makes for a very unique headboard.
There are also four additional bedrooms in the home and a guest apartment, to accommodate all guests.
The home sits on the picturesque beaches of Santa Barbara. Padaro Lane is known for offering some of the most incredible beach locations in Santa Barbara Country.
