HOUSE OF THE DAY: Comedian Dennis Miller Is Selling His Gorgeous California Beach Home For $22.5 Million

Comedian Dennis Miller, known for his years on “Saturday Night Live,” is selling his renovated beachfront home in Carpinteria, California, for $US22.5 million, nearly double what he paid for it in 2003, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Miller and his wife bought the home for its prime location on one of California’s most pristine beaches and its exceptional sense of privacy, according to The Journal.

The 6,000-square-foot beachfront estate sits on more than a half-acre of land with 63 feet of beach frontage on the Pacific Ocean.

Riskin Associates with Village Properties has the listing.

