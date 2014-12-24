HOUSE OF THE DAY: Comedian Dennis Miller Is Selling His Gorgeous California Beach Home For $22.5 Million

Comedian Dennis Miller, known for his years on “Saturday Night Live,” is selling his renovated beachfront home in Carpinteria, California, for $US22.5 million, nearly double what he paid for it in 2003, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Miller and his wife bought the home for its prime location on one of California’s most pristine beaches and its exceptional sense of privacy, according to The Journal. 

The 6,000-square-foot beachfront estate sits on more than a half-acre of land with 63 feet of beach frontage on the Pacific Ocean. 

Riskin Associates with Village Properties has the listing

Welcome to 3333 Padaro Lane. Located in California's Santa Barbara County, this charming seaside home was designed by architect Don Nulty.

The five-bedroom mansion was recently renovated and filled with Scandinavian antiques.

The quintessential beachfront home is decorated with a light colour scheme.

It has white-washed, beamed ceilings and bleached oak floors.

The fireplace in the great room is made from New England Blue Stone and has wood beam accents. Plus, there is an entire wall of French doors for incredible views of the Pacific Ocean.

The chef's kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances and a gorgeous built-in credenza.

There is also a charming breakfast nook that opens right out to the beach.

The elegant family room has a fireplace and built-in bookshelf.

The huge master suite has doors that open directly to the terrace and its own cozy fireplace.

Plus, it has a back wall covered in antique French window shutters, which makes for a very unique headboard.

The pristine master bath has an oversized shower and a nautical full bath.

There are also four additional bedrooms in the home and a guest apartment, to accommodate all guests.

The private office has incredible views of the ocean.

The home sits on the picturesque beaches of Santa Barbara. Padaro Lane is known for offering some of the most incredible beach locations in Santa Barbara Country.

Needless to say, there are some pretty breathtaking sunsets.

The home also has an incredible sense of privacy, since it sits between a mountain and the ocean.

Don't like the sand?

