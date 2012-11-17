California Law Students At ABA-Accredited Schools Blew Their Bar Exam Competition Out Of The Water

If ever there were a case for attending an American Bar Association-accredited law school, California’s bar exam results are it.



While a mere 55.3 per cent of legal hopefuls passed the test this July according to the state bar association, when you look at exam results broken down by school, it becomes clear not all law schools are created equal.

70-seven per cent of first-time test takers who attended an ABA-accredited school in California passed the test opposed to only 14 per cent of students who went to an unaccredited school.

This year, 8,737 legal hopefuls took the test, but only 4,834 passed. While not too shabby, California’s results are nowhere near as promising as New York’s, where 68 per cent of test takers passed the state bar.

