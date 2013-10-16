Disgraced Ex-San Diego Mayor Bob Filner Pleads Guilty To False Imprisonment And Battery

Associated Press San Diego Mayor Bob Filner

Disgraced former San Diego mayor Bob Filner has pleaded guilty to felony false imprisonment and two misdemeanour counts of battery,

the California Attorney General has announced.

Filner will serve probation for three years and will be on home confinement for three months as part of a plea agreement.

The charges involve three unnamed women victims, according to the complaint.

“This conduct was not only criminal, it was also an extreme abuse of power,” California Attorney General Kamala Harris said in a written statement. “This prosecution is about consequence and accountability. No one is above the law.”

Filner was forced to resign over the summer because of a sexual scandal that spurred him to go to intensive therapy for two weeks. Now that he’s pleaded guilty to a felony, Filner won’t be able to vote, serve in a jury, or have a firearm while he’s on probation, according to the AG’s office.

He has to go to mental health treatment while on probation. He could go to jail for six months if he violates the terms of his probation.

